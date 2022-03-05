-$1.05 EPS Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) to post ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Phreesia reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. 361,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.43. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

