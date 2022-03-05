$1.32 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $8.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $9.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $100.60. 24,573,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,015,836. The company has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $99.33 and a 1 year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

