$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.61. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,460. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $142.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.