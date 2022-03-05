$13.78 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will announce $13.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.67 million and the lowest is $13.12 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $13.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $55.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.