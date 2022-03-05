$183.44 Million in Sales Expected for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) to post sales of $183.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.00 million and the highest is $187.88 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year sales of $730.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.18. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $230,893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,203,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,009,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.