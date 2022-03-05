19,099 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 81.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RACE. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

RACE stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.08 and a 200-day moving average of $235.14. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

