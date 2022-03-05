1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.0543

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 126% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $5,780.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,720,882 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.