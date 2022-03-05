1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Financial Contrast

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of 1Life Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of 1Life Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

1Life Healthcare has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1Life Healthcare -40.85% -22.78% -13.45% Oncology Institute N/A N/A -1.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Oncology Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1Life Healthcare $623.32 million 3.12 -$88.72 million ($1.60) -6.34 Oncology Institute N/A N/A -$8.34 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1Life Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 1Life Healthcare and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1Life Healthcare 0 2 11 0 2.85 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $26.43, indicating a potential upside of 160.64%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

