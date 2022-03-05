$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $290.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 636.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $14.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

