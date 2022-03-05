$2.16 EPS Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $12.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $15.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.70.

EPAM stock traded down $14.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.52. 1,555,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $195.01 and a one year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $476.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.74.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 104.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

