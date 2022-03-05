$23.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) to announce $23.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.10 billion and the lowest is $23.52 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $22.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $99.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.05 billion to $99.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $102.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.48 billion to $104.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.57. The firm has a market cap of $445.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.