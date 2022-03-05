$241.13 Million in Sales Expected for Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will announce $241.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.32 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53).

FLNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

