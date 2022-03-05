25,691 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.97% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Shares of PBJ opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $46.06.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

