$262.27 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $262.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. LendingClub posted sales of $105.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

LC opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 2.10. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $719,453. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

