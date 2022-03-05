$268.78 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will post sales of $268.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.00 million and the lowest is $268.60 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $275.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,345 shares of company stock valued at $570,793. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 12.5% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASB opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

