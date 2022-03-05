280,243 Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 280,243 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Poshmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $949.45 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,028 shares of company stock worth $3,985,243.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

