2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Trading Down 0.7%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.74. 1,831 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

