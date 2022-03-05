$3.10 EPS Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.33. Chevron reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $14.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $158.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,033,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,226,344. The stock has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $159.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

