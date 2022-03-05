34,237 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSCO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

