$37.03 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) to post sales of $37.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.04 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $38.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $166.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.95 million to $172.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $228.07 million, with estimates ranging from $210.44 million to $245.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $216.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

