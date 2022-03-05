$4.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.87 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $149.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

