$415.05 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to announce $415.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.78 million. Conn’s posted sales of $367.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after purchasing an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 349,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $557.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

