417,859 Shares in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 417,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.66% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $6.52 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

