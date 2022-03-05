$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $21.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $21.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

