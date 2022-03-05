$51.07 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) to report sales of $51.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $213.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

TTCF opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 0.10.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.