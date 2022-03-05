584,547 Shares in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 584,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of ironSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ironSource during the third quarter worth $15,166,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter worth $392,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $5,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $6,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

