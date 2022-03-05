$586.70 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to post $586.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.30 million. Bally’s reported sales of $192.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALY. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $34.20 on Friday. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

