6,354 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256,216 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND opened at $104.53 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

