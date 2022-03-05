$7.88 Million in Sales Expected for Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will post $7.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.87 million to $7.89 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year sales of $48.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.43 million to $48.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $62.34 million, with estimates ranging from $62.15 million to $62.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20.

AIP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27. Arteris has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

