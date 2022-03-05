Abcam Plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abcam Plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the January 31st total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 473.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABCZF opened at 16.20 on Friday. Abcam has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 23.08.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.42) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Abcam Plc is a global life science company, which distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays, and other kits. The company was founded by David Douglas Cleevely, Anthony Kouzarides, and Jonathan Simon Milner on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

