Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires Shares of 103,550 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $38,878,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.23. 57,114,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,596,488. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.