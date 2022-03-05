Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,708 shares of company stock worth $4,090,855. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. 22,922,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,545,148. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.