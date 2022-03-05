Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 12,680 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,418,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,975. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

