Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $110.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,826. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

