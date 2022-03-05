Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,033,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,226,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

