Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 71,410 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1,736.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CB traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.
CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.
In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Chubb (Get Rating)
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
