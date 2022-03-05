Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 78,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.21. 8,996,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,552,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

