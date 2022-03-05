Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 2,691 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,995,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $167.05 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

