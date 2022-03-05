Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $10.33 on Friday, hitting $458.15. 3,318,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $462.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.