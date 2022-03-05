Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 8,537 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 898,377 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 270,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,784,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,406,135. The company has a market capitalization of $356.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

