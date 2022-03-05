Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 30.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,647,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Accenture by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Accenture by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,112,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 157,472 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ACN opened at $314.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.15 and its 200-day moving average is $351.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.
A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.
In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
