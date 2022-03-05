Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 30.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,647,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Accenture by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Accenture by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,112,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 157,472 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $314.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.15 and its 200-day moving average is $351.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

