Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ACFN stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
Acorn Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
