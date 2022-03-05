adbank (ADB) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. adbank has a market capitalization of $665,522.77 and approximately $102,353.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00035673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00104863 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,155,391 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.