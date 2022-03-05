Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Down 34.7% in February

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the January 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 182.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 832,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 274,443 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Adecoagro by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGRO. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

