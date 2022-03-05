Adshares Hits Market Capitalization of $65.14 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $65.14 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00006879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00219864 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,021,362 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

