Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,399,800 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 2,139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.4 days.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $6.19 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAVVF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

