Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.82

Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.82 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 58.50 ($0.78). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 57.10 ($0.77), with a volume of 14,966 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.82. The stock has a market cap of £5.27 million and a PE ratio of -31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.67.
