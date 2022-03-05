Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.82

Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.82 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 58.50 ($0.78). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 57.10 ($0.77), with a volume of 14,966 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.82. The stock has a market cap of £5.27 million and a PE ratio of -31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

