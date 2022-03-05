Aeternity Hits Market Capitalization of $30.72 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $30.72 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 397,477,389 coins and its circulating supply is 351,656,446 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

