Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.25. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 11,300 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of C$342.00 million and a PE ratio of -61.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.62.
About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.