Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.25. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 11,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$342.00 million and a PE ratio of -61.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.