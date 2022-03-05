AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 61,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGMH stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AGM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AGM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

